Health District updates quarantine info

VW independent/submitted information

As of Monday, the Van Wert County General Health District (VWCGHD) is following updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance per recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

Optimal Duration: 14-day Quarantine

The General Health District continues to strongly recommend a 14-day quarantine for all persons exposed to COVID-19. A 14-day quarantine period presents the lowest risk of post-quarantine transmission and is still recommended for those individuals living in, working at, or visiting congregate living facilities, high- density workplaces, or other settings where potential extensive transmission or contact with people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 is possible.

Reduced Duration: 10-day Quarantine

The person must stay home for 10 days after last exposure. A person may be released from quarantine after 10 days, provided no COVID-19 symptoms developed during the 10-day period. Anyone making use of the 10-day quarantine period should still wear a mask and maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other people, including members of their household, to minimize the risk of spreading the virus for the remaining 4 days.

All individuals must self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the last date of exposure. If a person develops symptoms or tests positive, they must begin self-isolation.

It’s important to remember that people leaving quarantine sooner than 14 days still may not be able to safely perform certain activities. Any activities during which mask-wearing and social distancing cannot be maintained must be avoided until the 14-day period is over. This may include but is not limited to:

Eating in a restaurant or having lunch around other people

Participating in exercise or going to a gym

Sharing transportation

Any other activity where people are within 6 feet or must remove a mask to participate.

At this time, VWCGHD does not accept the option of a seven-day quarantine following a negative test because shorter quarantine times increase risk of virus spread and would mean using testing resources that are already strained.