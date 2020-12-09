Humane Society pledge…

Brian Greve, general manager of Greve Chrysler, is shown pledging $5,000 to the Van Wert County Humane Society’s capital campaign. Humane Society board members Aimee Bassett and Deb Sealscott received the pledge. “Pledges like this one make it possible for the Humane Society to continue their mission of caring for the neglected, abused, and unwanted animals in our community,” said Sealscott. The Humane Society plans to construct a new shelter/adoption center on Fox Road. Those interested in supporting its mission and contributing to the project can contact Michelle White, capital campaign chairperson, at michwhite66@yahoo.com. Humane Society photo