Landmark school bill passes Ohio House

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) announced the Ohio House of Representatives approval of a landmark school funding reform plan designed to improve state support for Ohio’s schools.

Craig Riedel

The legislation, House Bill 305, includes an evidence-based approach to determining the cost of educating students. The plan would properly fund schools and reduce the reliance on local property taxes.

“The framework outlined in this bill puts Ohio’s school children first,” said Rep. Riedel. “All students deserve a quality education in our state, and I am thankful that the Ohio House took a large step forward in advancing this historic reform.”

A key cornerstone of the plan is in reforming how Ohio supports local schools. The legislation adjusts the distribution formula by using both property and income wealth to determine the local share.

The bill also contains additional categories to assist local schools with special need students. These categorical aid components include Gifted Education, Special Education, English Language Learners, Economically Disadvantaged, and Transportation. Each component was modified with input from practitioners and children advocates from across Ohio.

H.B. 305 is the result of extensive work over the past three years. It has received widespread support from Ohio educators and been endorsed by the state’s leading education organizations, including Ohio Association of School Business Officials, Buckeye Association of School Administrators, Ohio School Boards Association, Ohio Education Association and Ohio Federation of Teachers.

H.B. 305 now heads to the Senate for consideration.