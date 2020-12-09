Lima Symphony plans 2nd concert at Van-Del Drive-In

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA – The Lima Symphony Orchestra will be presenting its popular “Bells, Brass & Bows” concert this Saturday, December 12, starting at 6 p.m., at the Van-Del Drive-In — and via streaming until December 31.

The concert, “Bells, Brass & Bows — The Nutcracker,” will be led by newly appointed Music Director Andrew Crust and feature the dancers of the Cincinnati Ballet Professional Training Division and the angelic voices of students from Liberty Arts Magnet School in Lima.

Encapsulating the warmth and joy of the season, The Nutcracker ballet follows the musical journey of a young girl as she travels through magical lands. This production is truly a testament to the dedication of the Ohio arts community to continuing to produce high-quality content during a time when concert halls remain dark.

The orchestra recorded the music first, following strict protocols in order to ensure the health and safety of the musicians. The production team then traveled to Cincinnati in order to film the ballet dancers as they danced along to the symphony track in their studios.

Finally, the children of Liberty Arts Magnet recorded their choral number, which appears at the end of the first act. At a time when many orchestras remain shuttered for the foreseeable future, the Lima Symphony Orchestra remains determined to fulfill its mission of preserving musical excellence as a living part of the community through performance, education, and community partnerships. And while the Symphony remains steadfast in creating both enrichment for the community and employment for their musicians, the LSO’s decisions focus on bringing the music back as safely as possible.

The LSO’s decisions are informed by the scientific community as well as local and federal leaders to ensure that patrons can be relaxed and confident that their health is not at risk.

This is the second concert this season that the Symphony is showing at the drive-in. The last concert, “Lyrical Exuberance,” was a great success, with at least 100 people attending the drive-in screening and hundreds more streaming codes purchased.

LSO Executive Director Elizabeth Brown-Ellis describes the mood at the drive-in.

“People were so excited as they gathered for our first performance at the Van-Del Drive-In,” said Brown-Ellis. “There was tremendous energy in the air and a feeling of such pride that our home-town symphony has found a creative and safe way to continue performing during this pandemic. I think our audience will only continue to grow as people embrace this beloved holiday tradition of The Nutcrackerand experience both our LSO and the dancers on the big screen.”

For those that cannot make it to the drive-in, both “Lyrical Exuberance” and “Bells, Brass & Bows” are available to view online for purchase until December 31.

Tickets and streaming codes are $20 ($10 for students) and can be purchased online at www.limasymphony.com or by calling the symphony office at 419.222.5701. Program books are available digitally through the LSO website.

Underwriting sponsors include Ahl, Tom Family of Dealerships, Walter Development, Premier Bank, along with season sponsor The Ohio Arts Council.