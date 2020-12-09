Susan L. Hire

Susan L. Hire, 76, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:38 a.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief battle with lung cancer.

She was born December 15, 1943, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Dorothy (Ellsworth) Osborn, who both preceded her in death. In 1967, she married the love of her life, Don Hire.

Before marriage and becoming a mother, Susan worked briefly at Eaton (Aeroquip) in Van Wert. As an avid bowler, she was a former member of the Van Wert Women’s Bowling Association. Susan was also a past sorority sister of Phi Beta Psi Sorority.

She is survived by her husband, Don Hire of Van Wert; three sons, Tony (Sheryl) Hire of Van Wert, Ray Hire of Convoy, and Joe (Candy) Hire of Van Wert; four daughters, Rita (Butch) Carter of Van Wert, Connie (Gary) Kreischer of Convoy, Karen Ladd of Ottoville, and Kris (Kevin Fisher) Hegemier of Van Wert; 20 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be observed privately, with burial in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Susan`s memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org/.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.