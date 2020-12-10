Coldwater bowlers defeat Lincolnview

Van Wert independent sports

CELINA — Coldwater posted a sweep of Lincolnview at Plaza Lanes in Celina on Tuesday.

The Coldwater girls won 1708-1073, with Alison Fox recording a 185-170-355 series. Lincolnview was led by Danni Piske’s 128-138-266 series, followed by Brice Pruden (117-127-244), Lily Price (114-101-215), Katrina Behrens (98-90-188) and Melody Gorman (89-71-160).

On the boys’ side, the Cavaliers won 1983-1360, with Carter Berke posting a high series of 209-209-418. Justin Braun led the Lancers with a 156-162-318 series, followed by Alex Wyatt (139-143-282), Warren Mason (129-151-280), James Reinhart (95-168-263) and Adam Berryman (112-105-217).

Lincolnview is scheduled to host Bath on Monday.