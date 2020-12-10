Demolition continues…
Work continues steadily as the Home Guard Temple building downtown is carefully demolished (above and below). photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent
POSTED: 12/10/20 at 11:40 pm. FILED UNDER: News
