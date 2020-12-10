Health District: 6 new COVID-19 deaths

VW independent/submitted information

On Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports six new deaths of Van Wert County residents who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths for county residents to 38.

The Van Wert County General Health District staff expresses its deepest sympathies for the family and friends of the deceased.

The age ranges for the deceased are as follows: one in 50-59 age range, one in the 60-69 age range, one in the 70-79 age range, two in the 80-89 age range, and one in the 90-99 age range.

There is an increase of 164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, December 3, for a total of 1,300 confirmed cases.

For daily updates, visit the www.coronavirus.ohio.gov site and click on the dashboard. The dashboard shows total cases when Van Wert County is selected, and the person accessing it must select “confirmed” to see the difference in confirmed versus probable cases.