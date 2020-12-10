John D. Hunter Jr.

John D. Hunter Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday afternoon, December 8, 2020, at Celina Manor Nursing Home following a long illness.

He was born January 6, 1936, in Glenmore, the son of John Doss and Almira Glenna (Kreischer) Hunter, who both preceded him in death. John resided in Glenmore his entire life. On September 26, 1954, he married Jacqueline A. (Shook) Hunter, who survives.

Survivors include his three children, Jay D. (Lisa) Hunter of Willshire, Pamela S. (Dennis “Pete”) Peters of Prospect, and Cheryl A. (Stan) Burk of Convoy; eight grandchildren, Angela (Craig) Schnoeblen, Matthew (April) Peters, Adam (Shannon) Peters, Eric (Julie) Burk, Christie (Dan) Larger, Brian (Krystal) Burk, Logan (Morgan) Hunter, and Marissa (Austin) Chester; 16 great-grandchildren; and special neighbors Mike and Becky Martz and Squeedle Krick.

John was a 1954 graduate of Willshire High School. He retired from Aeroquip Corporation in 1994 and was also a TV repairman at Browns Furniture Store. John was a lifetime member of the former Greenbrier United Brethren in Christ Church and was currently attending Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 14, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Pete Peters and the Rev. Robert Shook officiating. Burial will follow at Greenbrier Cemetery.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Wren Fire & EMS Department.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.