Penilipe Sue Wiles

Penilipe Sue “Penny” Wiles, 74, of Van Wert, passed away at 9 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born November 19, 1946, in Paulding County, the daughter of Robert E. and Mary Elizabeth (Roberts) Pease, who both preceded her in death. On December 8, 1973, she married Russell Nelson Wiles, who died March 28, 2020.

Survivors include her stepchildren, Rosie Wiles of Maryland, Robert Wiles of Maryland, Charles H. (Gay) Wiles of Van Wert, Cathy Wiles of Virginia, Jackie Wiles of Kentucky, and Reva Mayne of Dandridge, Tennessee; a granddaughter, Karla K. Wiles of Van Wert, and several other grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Penny was preceded in death by three children, John Wiles, Vonsettia Wiles, and Luda Wilson; a grandson, Jason Wiles; three sisters, Ada Adell Murray, Marcella Kay Wiles, and Linda Hill; and two brothers, Dale E. Pease and Robert Leon Pease.

Penny was a member of Pentecostal Bethlehem Tabernacle Church of Van Wert. She was a day care provider for 16 years, then retired from Van Wert Manor as activities assistant in 2009.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 11, 2021, at Pentecostal Bethlehem Tabernacle Church in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.