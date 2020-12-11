Crestview drops NWC opener 54-48

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — A late rally by Crestview came up short as the Knights fell to defending NWC champion Columbus Grove 54-48 in the conference opener for both teams at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Friday night.

Kalen Etzler slams home two points against Columbus Grove. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Despite missing three starters due to injury and illness, the Bulldogs built an 11-point lead, 46-35, midway through the fourth quarter but the Knights came roaring back with an 8-1 run that trimmed the deficit to 47-45 with 1:33 left, including a left corner triple by Gavin Etzler and a steal and layup by Rontae Jackson.

However, Columbus Grove (2-1, 1-0 NWC) answered with a basket by Blake Reynolds and a foul shot and a layup by Ethan Halker to push the advantage back to seven, 52-45. Crestview’s final points came on a trey by Kalen Etzler, but Bulldog freshman Bo Birnesser iced the game with two free throws in the final 10 seconds. Birnesser went on to finish with 12 points.

“This was a good test for our other kids and I thought they responded and stepped up to the challenge and made enough plays for us to get it done,” Columbus Grove head coach Chris Sautter said of his shorthanded team. “One of our mottos is no one will ever be in better shape than us. When we take the floor we will always be the team that’s in better shape and we want kids to be able to be out there for 32 minutes if we need them to.”

“I need to do a better job of getting my team prepared to compete,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “We came out flat and that is on me. Give credit to Columbus Grove – Coach Sautter had them ready to play and they believed they could get it done.”

A late first quarter triple by Nathan Lichtle tied the game 12-12, and a three-pointer by Kalen Etzler early in the second quarter gave the Knights a 15-14 advantage, but it was the last time Crestview (3-1, 0-1 NWC) would lead in the game.

Blake Reynolds scored eight of his game-high 21 points in the second quarter, including a trey that allowed him to become Columbus Grove’s all time leading scorer (1,185 points). Six of Kalen Etzler’s 17 points came in the second quarter, including a two-handed slam dunk that closed the gap to three, 22-19.

“Reynolds did a great job of leading their young guys and they really stepped up and played well,” Etzler said.

A quick layup by Brody Brecht to begin the third quarter pulled Crestview to within one, 25-24, but Columbus Grove went on an 8-2 run from there. The Knights again fought back and trailed 35-33 after a triple by Lichtle and a basket by Kalen Etzler, but back-to-back three point baskets by Sautter and Reynolds put the Bulldogs ahead 41-35 at the end of the period.

Crestview finished the game 20-of-45 from the floor, including 5-of-21 from three point range, and 3-of-9 from the foul line with 22 rebounds and just three turnovers. JJ Ward had 11 rebounds. Columbus Grove was 19-of-38 shooting, including 6-of-16 from beyond the arc, 10-of-14 from the free throw line with 23 rebounds and only five turnovers.

Crestview is scheduled to host Fort Recovery tonight, then the Knights will host Toledo Christian on Tuesday night. The Eagles are replacing Fort Jennings on the schedule.

Scoring summary

Crestview 12 10 13 13 – 48

Col. Grove 12 13 16 13 – 54

Crestview: Kalen Etzler 7-1-17; Rontae Jackson 1-1-3; Gavin Etzler 2-0-5; Carson Hunter 1-0-2; Mitch Temple 1-1-3; Brody Brecht 2-0-4; Carson Kreischer 3-0-6; Nathan Lichtle 3-0-8

Columbus Grove: Bo Birnesser 4-2-12; Blake Reynolds 8-3-21; Trey Sautter 2-1-7; Ethan Halker 2-4-8; Brayden Bellman 3-0-6

JV: Crestview 42-35