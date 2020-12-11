Friday night basketball scoreboard

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores from area boys’ high school basketball games played on Friday night, December 11.

NWC

Bluffton 55 Ada 52

Columbus Grove 54 Crestview 48

Delphos Jefferson 59 Allen East 53

Paulding 72 Spencerville 62

WBL

Bath 75 Kenton 56

Ottawa-Glandorf 77 Elida 29

Shawnee 81 Elida 37

St. Marys Memorial 51 Wapakoneta 57

Defiance at Van Wert postponed to January 4

MAC

Coldwater 63 New Knoxville 46

Fort Recovery 56 Delphos St. John’s 30

Minster 51 New Bremen 36

Parkway 44 Versailles 37

St. Henry 38 Marion Local 36

Non-conference

Archbold 47 Ayersville 39

Fairview 52 Continental 32

Kalida 53 Holgate 36

Lima Sr. 62 Thomas Worthington

Wayne Trace 54 Liberty Center 27

Wauseson 36 Edgerton 26