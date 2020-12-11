HS Roundup: hoops, wrestling, bowling

Van Wert independent sports

Girls basketball

Van Wert 74 Defiance 35

Sofi Houg poured in 20 points, Jaylyn Rickard added 18 and Van Wert had little trouble with Defiance in a 74-35 Western Buckeye League win on Thursday.

The Cougars (4-1, 2-0 WBL) led 15-7 after one quarter, then Van Wert outscored Defiance by an impressive 24-4 margin in the second period, with Houg notching 10 points in the quarter. A 39-11 lead swelled to 60-20 after three quarters, with Rickard scoring 16 points in the period, including four treys.

Carly Smith added eight points for Van Wert, including a pair of first half treys, while Kyra Welch added six points and Allison Schaufelberger five.

Defiance (1-3, 0-1 WBL) was led by Mira Harvath, who finished with eight points.

Van Wert also won the junior varsity game 33-14.

The Cougars are scheduled to play at Wayne Trace on Tuesday.

Crestview 37 Columbus Grove 34

COLUMBUS GROVE — After trailing after each of the first three quarters, Crestview rallied in the final period to defeat Columbus Grove 37-34 on Thursday.

Down 26-22, Cali Gregory drained a triple to begin the fourth quarter, then Olivia Cunningham drilled back-to-back triples to put the Lady Knights ahead 31-22.

Columbus Grove battled back, but Crestview (4-1, 1-1 NWC) didn’t relinquish the lead. Myia Etzler and Bailey Gregory each added fourth quarter baskets and Gregory added a pair of key foul shots in the period.

Cunningham finished with 11 points for Crestview, while Etzler and Cali Gregory each added eight. Kenzie King led Columbus Grove with 13 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, while Erin Downing added 10.

The Bulldogs led 16-8 after one quarter and 22-17 at halftime.

Columbus Grove won the junior varsity game 33-11.

Crestview is scheduled to host Bluffton next Thursday.

Lincolnview 55 Lima Central Catholic 50

Lincolnview held off Lima Central Catholic in the fourth quarter, and the Lancers posted a 55-50 win over the visitors on Thursday night.

Lincolnview led 10-7 after the first quarter, 31-26 at halftime and 44-33 after three quarters. The Thunderbirds outscored the Lancers 17-11 in the final period.

Kendall Bollenbacher led all scorers with 22 points and Annie Mendenhall also cracked double digits with 14 points. Zadria King had a game high 11 rebounds in the win.

Olivia Stolly led Lima Central Catholic with 17 points and five rebounds.

No junior varsity game was played.

Lincolnview (2-3) is scheduled to host Spencerville next Thursday.

Wrestling

Defiance 47 Van Wert 24

DEFIANCE — Van Wert opened the 2020-2021 wrestling season with a 47-24 road loss at Defiance on Thursday.

Keaton Sudduth (132) and Eli Kline (285) pinned their opponents in 1:43 and 1:32 respectively, while Jordan Rawlins (145) and Spencer Blue (220) won via forfeit.

Van Wert will return to action Saturday at the Lancer Invitational.

Bowling

Van Wert and Defiance bowlers split

DEFIANCE — Van Wert’s girls’ bowling team improved to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the Western Buckeye League with a dominating 2375-1191 win over Defiance at C and H Lanes on Thursday.

Seniors Lorrie Decker (175-213-388) and Hanna Say (160-182-342) led the way, while sophmores Ryleigh Hanicq (180) and Makenna Nagel (160) added good support.

On the boys’ side, Defiance recorded a 2836-2509 win over the Cougars.

Aidyn Sidle (188-204-392) led the way for the Cougars, while Jacob Place had a 361 two-game series.

Van Wert is scheduled to face Shawnee on Saturday, December 19.