Katherine Josephine Shellaberger

Katherine Josephine Shellaberger, 89, of Rockford, passed away at 1:21 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Van Wert Health.

She was born May 26, 1931, in Medina, the daughter of Warren Cleveland and Laura (Rickert) Lance, who both preceded her in death. On April 17, 1948, she married Perry Richard Shellaberger, who passed away May 9, 1993.

Katherine is survived by her three children, James (Ann) Shellaberger of Lima, Perry (Gene) Shellaberger of Dayton, and Belle Agler of Rockford; eight grandchildren, Katie Jump, John (Ramsey) Hutson, Jennifer (Travis) Sloan, Benjamin (Diana) Shellaberger, David Shellaberger, Laura (James) Heisner, Beth Shellaberger, and Sarah Shellaberger; two stepgrandchildren, Nikki (Kent) Stanton and Brent (Jennifer) Agler; 21 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and three stepgreat-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by 10 siblings and a son-in-law, Marvin Lee Agler.

Katherine worked as a housekeeper at St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima for over 25 years.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Randy Bevington officiating. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Lima at a later date.

Visitation is from 2 p.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Ohio City Community Church.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.