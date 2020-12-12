YMCA, Kinstle’s collect toys for local kids

VW independent/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County and Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service have partnered to collect new toys for the Salvation Army’s Toss A Toy Program. After they are collected, donated toys are then distributed locally to children and families in need.

The YMCA and Lee Kinstle toy connection has been ongoing for several years and the YMCA of Van Wert County looks forward to it every Christmas season. This year’s event ended December 8, and the YMCA was very blessed by the donation of toys from its members and the community.

YMCA and Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service staff members hold toys collected for the Toss A Toy program. photo provided

“This will bring smiles to kids across Van Wert County during this Christmas season,” said YMCA Executive Director Hugh Kocab.

For each toy donated to the YMCA, members were given a chance to win a free prize of their own. The winner of this year’s raffle prize is Randy Gardner.

For more information on YMCA programs, please call 419.238.0443.

The mission of the YMCA is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that help healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.