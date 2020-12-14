Etzler powers Knights past Fort Recovery

Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — Kalen Etzler scored 26 points and pulled down 11 rebounds and Crestview shook off Friday’s loss to Spencerville with a 56-43 non-conference win over Fort Recovery on Saturday.

Etzler scored five of Crestview’s 10 first quarter points and the two teams were tied 10-10 at the end of the period. The 6-8 senior then poured in 11 points in the second quarter, including an alley-oop slam dunk, while Brody Brecht hit a pair of baskets, including a triple that helped the Knights to a 28-21 halftime lead.

Etzler, Brecht and Carson Kreischer combined for 14 of Crestview’s 17 third quarter points, and JJ Ward added a triple as the Knights boosted the lead to 45-33 at the end of the period.

Brecht finished with 12 points, while Ward and Kreischer each added seven. After struggling from the foul line on Friday, the Knights converted 12-of-16 free throws against the Indians, including a 9-of-11 showing by Etzler.

Derek Jutte led Fort Recovery (2-2) with 18 points, while Owen Jutte added 15, including four treys.

Crestview (4-1) is scheduled to host Toledo Christian on Tuesday night.