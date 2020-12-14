L’view hosts annual Lancer Invitational

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert had three individual champions, while Crestview and host Lincolnview each had one at the Lancer Invitational on Saturday. Parkway had four individual champions and won the team title with 282 points, compared to 259 for runner-up Van Wert.

Van Wert’s Ashton Baer won the 120-pound title, while Keaton Sudduth won the 132-pound title with a 9-5 decision over Parkway’s Colin Folkine. Macein Bigham claimed the 160-pound title by pinning Jordan Feldes of Parkway in 2:57.

Tyler Ulery

In addition, Cougar wrestler Killian Sudduth, who pinned his third round opponent in a school record five seconds, went on to finish as the runner-up in the 126-pound weight class. He was pinned in the championship round in 3:07 by Spencerville’s Carder Miller. Eli Kline was the runner-up in the 285-pound weight class after being pinned in 5:30 by Spencerville’s Brandon Dues.

Van Wert’s Xavier Leal defeated Lincolnview’s Dylan Hensley 12-5 to claim third place, and teammate James Smith defeated Maddox Jurek 14-10 to earn third place honors at 152 pounds. Caleb Bledsoe pinned Delphos Jefferson’s Ronald Garcia in 2:40 and took third at 170 pounds. In addition, Spencer Blue took third by default at 220 pounds.

Crestview’s first ever invitational champion was Gavin Crubb at 106 pounds, while teammate Tyler Hart was the runner-up at 195 after getting pinned by Lincolnview’s Tyler Ulrey in 32 seconds in the championship round. Levi Grace (126) finished fourth after being pinned in 4:55 by Parkway’s Skyler Fokine. Evan Sowers (145) also finished fourth after he

was pinned by Parkway’s Issac Grogg in 52 seconds. Knight wrestler Donovan Wreath placed fourth after getting pinned by Lincolnview’s Joel Bill in 1:12 in the 182-pound weight class. In all, seven Crestview wrestlers picked up their first career win on Saturday.

In addition to Ulery’s title at 195, Lincolnview’s Dylan Bowyer was the runner-up in the 170-pound weight class, after he was pinned by Parkway’s Bryce Mihm in 3:20. Along with Bill’s third place finish at 182 and Hensley’s fourth place finish at 138, Tristan Taylor finished fourth at 132 after being pinned in 48 seconds by Spencerville’s Ean Martinez. In addition, Asher Hubble won by pin in nine seconds in Round No. 4.

Final team standings: 1) Parkway 282; 2) Van Wert 259; 3) Spencerville 236; Delphos Jefferson 214; 5) Lincolnview 135; 6) Crestview 101