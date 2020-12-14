VWAPAF announces release of jazz group performance

A VW Jazz performance will be streaming on the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation Facebook page and on YouTube as well. Members include (from the left) Dee Fisher on piano, Jeremy Laukhuf on bass, Dane Newlove on drums, and Weston Thompson on saxophone. VWAPAF photo

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation announces the release of “A Christmas Gift” on Sunday, December 20, at 7:30 p.m.

This live-stream concert event features VW Jazz and is made possible by a grant from Arts Midwest and sustaining support from the Van Wert County Foundation. The concert can be accessed on the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio Facebook page. A YouTube link will also be provided to all Van Wert Live email subscribers.

“This concert event is our way of gifting the magic of the Niswonger stage to our very special patrons in their homes this Christmas,” said VWAPAF Board Chairman Gary Taylor.

VW Jazz is the region’s premier jazz quartet, exploring many jazz styles since 2014. Performing gigs, weddings, and other special events, VW Jazz is a collection of talented musicians that includes Weston Thompson on sax, Dee Fisher on piano, Dane Newlove on drums, and bassist Jeremy Laukhuf.

“Van Wert Jazz breathes life into the Niswonger stage with a selection of Christmas classics, ” noted VWAPAF Executive Director Tafi Stober. “We are grateful for financial support from Arts Midwest and the Van Wert County Foundation that made this gift a possibility. The artistry and talent of our regional musicians and production team is a fine gift to treasure.”

This collaborative effort is supported by professional production partners Dark Horse Productions, The Marketing Junkie, and QR Photography.

The Van Wert Areas Performing Arts Foundation presents events as Van Wert Live at local venues that include the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, the Van Wert County Fairgrounds grandstand, and Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert. In-person concerts are presently on hold due to the pandemic. Plans are in motion for reviving the performing arts when the time is right.

In the meantime, VWAPAF Board and staff members are pleased for this opportunity to connect with their audience by way of this live-stream concert event.