Linda Springer

Linda was born June 15, 1946, Van Wert County, the daughter of Herbert L. and Laura M. (Kreischer) Schaadt, who both preceded her in death. She passed away at 4:20 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, surrounded by her daughters. On March 4, 1967, she married Ned A. Springer, who survives in Van Wert.

Linda younger

Linda Springer now

Linda raised five daughters, helped run the family farm, raised laying hens, milked cows, and worked at Crestview Local Schools as a cafeteria supervisor for over 20 years. She was mom to many more children than just her five daughters, and she made sure every child she had at school was fed. She loved sports, was an avid Crestview Knights fan, and couldn’t get enough of watching her children and grandchildren play. She loved playing games with the grandchildren and enjoyed gardening in her spare time. She attended First Baptist Church in Van Wert and was a member of Wren Garden Club. She loved her 12 grandchildren and couldn’t spend enough time with them. She was loved by many and remembered by more as the “Lunch Lady” that was their mom. Linda was a 1964 graduate of Crestview High School.

Linda is survived by her husband, Ned; five daughters, Dianna (Rick) Ashbaugh of Middle Point, Susan (Tim) Ries of Dryersburg, Tennessee, Denise (Mike) Swick of Delphos, Sally (Kevin) Wannemacher of Payne, and Ruth (Justin) Sinning of Crystal Beach, Florida; 12 grandchildren, Macey and Macala Ashbaugh, Jacob, Reba, and Martin Ries, Curtis and Victoria Swick, Kristin and Konnor Wannemacher, Emma, Addison, and Ashlin Sinning; and four sisters-in-law, Donna Schaadt of Macedonia, Ellen Schaadt of Convoy, Janice (Dean) Berry of Clark, Missouri, and Elaine (Jim) Anspaugh of Van Wert.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, Herbert Jr., Doyt, Robert “Bob” Schaadt, and Paul Schaadt; one sister-in-law, Phyllis Schaadt; and a grandchild, Steven Ries.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic concerns, funeral services for Linda will be private and for family members only. Burial will be in Evangelical Protestant Cemetery in Harrison Township, Van Wert County.

Visitation for Linda will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert (please wear a mask and social distance during the calling hours on behalf of the Springer family).

Preferred memorials: Wren Fire & EMS or State of the Heart Hospice.Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.