Youth hoops clinic

The YMCA of Van Wert County recently completed the Fundamental Basketball Clinic for first through sixth graders. The three-day clinic was well attended with over 40 children attending both sessions and it taught Van Wert’s future star athletes skills such as dribbling, passing and shooting. In addition, the fundamental league introduced the athletes to the concept of teamwork and communication skills as well and it helped prepare the younger youth for the step up to bitty ball teams. Registration for Bitty Ballers is open until December 31. The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way. Photo submitted