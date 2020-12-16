3 sentenced, 1 arraigned in Van Wert court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Three people were sentenced and one person arraigned during hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Richard Curtis Moore, 23, of Middle Point, was sentenced to two years of community control on a charge of endangering children, a misdemeanor of the first degree. The community control term includes 93 days in jail, with three days to be served, starting at 7 p.m. December 31, and 90 days to be served on electronically monitored house arrest. Moore must also perform 100 hours of community service and undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments and any treatment recommended.

Kaitlyn Burgoon, 23, of Van Wert, was given two years of community control, including 90 days on electronically monitored house arrest, on one count of endangering children, a misdemeanor of the first degree. She must also perform 100 hours of community service and undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments and any treatment recommended.

Richard Stegaman, 54, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony offense. He must serve 60 days in jail immediately, undergo a drug court evaluation, perform 100 hours of community service, undergo a substance abuse assessment and any recommended treatment, and seek and maintain employment.

Mackenzie Shepherd, 20, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a felony of the fifth degree, during her arraignment hearing. She was then released on an unsecured personal surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Three people entered changes of plea during hearings held this past week.

Seth Jump, 19, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was then sentenced to two years of community control, including three days in jail beginning December 31, 50 hours of community service, mental health and substance abuse assessments and any recommended treatment, and must pay $60 in restitution to Kylie Kelly.

James Vibbert, 23, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty to one count of vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction, and his case was stayed until he successfully completes a substance abuse treatment program. He was also ordered to pay restitution totaling $844.43 to Home City Ice.

Joshua Weaver, 39, of Lima, entered a guilty plea to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with criminal damaging, a misdemeanor of the first degree. A hearing on restitution will be held at 11 a.m. January 5, 2021, and sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Also, Brian Schlegel, 37, of Defiance, denied violating his probation by testing positive for drugs, and a hearing will be scheduled to hear the matter. No bond was set because Schlegel is currently serving a sentence handed down in Fulton County.

Jesse Miller, 30, of Convoy, signed a legal document in open court on Tuesday waiving his constitutional right to a speedy trial. He then requested, and was granted, more time to prepare his case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021.