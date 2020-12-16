Sandra Kay Zeigler

Sandra Kay Zeigler, 75, of Van Wert, died at 3:34 a.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Mercy Health in Lima.

She was born November 15, 1945, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Thurman and Mary Marguerite (Searight) Carr, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include her two sons, Alan (Dawn) Zeigler of Ohio City and Mark Zeigler of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Lon, Cody, and Cierra Zeigler; three great-grandchildren, Otylia Dennis, Magnolia Dawn Zeigler, and Osirris Zeigler; five sisters, Mary Riley of Ohio City, Helen Stetler of Willshire, Patsy Halliwell of Scott, Janet (Robert) Dawson of Van Wert, and Leona Hunter of Van Wert; and two brothers, Bill Carr of Ohio City and Fred Carr of Desoto, Missouri.

Sandra was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jim Carr and Dean Carr; and two sisters, Marjorie Hicks and June Chilcote.

Sandra had worked at Teleflex for over 40 years and also at Dollie’s Restaurant.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 18, in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, with Pastor Gary Ginter officiating.

Arrangements were handled by Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.