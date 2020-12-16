VWCS board discusses e-learning, state funding plans

Van Wert Middle School art teacher Trinda Keber talks about the educational benefits of virtual reality during Wednesday’s meeting of the Van Wert City Board of Education. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Teachers and staff in the Van Wert City Schools are preparing to do a remote learning test run on Monday and Tuesday, December 21 and 22, and Superintendent Mark Bagley said it will allow the district to see how far it’s come since March, when e-learning was hastily assembled statewide due to COVID-19.

During Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, Bagley added that the goal of in-person learning hasn’t changed at all.

“My goal is to have our kids and teachers in every day,” Bagley stated. “We’ve done it and we’ve done it well. My goal is to be back in school January 4 in front of our teachers.”

Ohio’s proposed Fair School Funding Plan was one of several items discussed during Wednesday night’s Van Wert City Board of Education meeting.

Treasurer Michelle Mawer noted that, while the bill passed the Ohio House, it likely won’t pass the Senate by the end of the month, and Bagley chimed in with a blunt assessment, calling it purely political.

“They want to do a vote when the new legislators gather again and they want to know figures on how much this will cost, because there are several figures of $2-$3 billion, so they want to know the exact amount,” Bagley told the board. “Everybody agrees it was done the right way, but we are in a total political quagmire right now. That’s what it is, they can study it all they want but it’s dead in the water because they’re not taking a vote for political reasons.”

Bagley also noted another measure, House Bill 756, hasn’t been voted on either. That legislation would allow substitute teachers to have a two-year degree or even a high school degree, instead of a full four-year degree. He told the board that if the bill passed, current student teachers could be called on to ease the burden as substitute teachers.

Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton said work continues on the 2022-2023 school calendar, and he noted that ‘grab and go’ meals will be available during next week’s remote learning test run.

“We ask that our families only sign up one time for each child receiving meals,” Clifton said. “Last spring we were making lots of extra food and there was probably some waste involved. We found that families were double ordering by not communicating.”

Board members heard a brief presentation from district media specialist Nellie Schmidt and middle school art teacher Trinda Keber about the benefits of using virtual reality in the classroom, which gives students a chance to see places and things they may never otherwise experience.

The two told the board that 30 devices and other related equipment were purchased through various grants, and board members donned VR goggles for a hands-on demonstration and enjoyed a Festival of Lights and Chinese New Year celebrations.

A list of resignations from longtime employees was accepted by the board, including EMIS Coordinator Jamie Gibson (30 years); Donna Clark, elementary school literacy (25 years); Tonia Dunifon, elementary music (34 years); Cynthia Etzler, elementary intervention specialist (15 years); Angie Murphy elementary counselor (33 years), and Brenda Smith, high school secretary (21 years). All of those resignations will take effect at the end of the school year.

Scott Cunningham was hired as a custodial-maintenance worker, and Nate Hoverman and Rachel Dickman were approved as volunteer track coaches.

The board accepted a $250 donation from Bruce and Julie Kennedy for the special education department in memory of Chris Raines; $1,944 from Central Mutual Insurance Company for high school renaissance; $2,500 from Central Insurance for the high school robotics club, and $2,750 from the United Way of Van Wert County for elementary wellness.

Board members also accepted a lengthy list of donations and assistance to the athletic department, including $12,000 from the Recking Crew for charter buses to and from five playoff football games; $3,500 from the Van Wert Athletic Booster Club for hotel rooms for the state championship game; $3,000 for the football team; $750 for cross country; and $350 for cheerleaders, plus $300 for pizza for the football team and cheerleaders after the Bellevue game.

Other donations included $275 worth of pizza from Andy Gearhart for the football team and cheerleaders after the Wyoming game; $275 worth of pizza from Eric McCracken after the Shelby game; food valued at $700 from Frankie Heath/Local Cantina for the football team and cheerleaders after the state championship game; $1,500 worth of state semifinal and state final t-shirts from Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy; in-kind services from the Van Wert police and fire departments and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office escorting the football team into town after the regional final, state semi-final, and state championship games; $500 from Troy and Monica Baker for the athletic department; $100 from Eric Hurless for football cheerleading, and $50 from Mark McBride for the athletic department.

“Along with winning a state title comes a lot of expenses, so we’re certainly thankful for the various individuals and businesses that stepped up to help the school fund that run and give the athletes and cheerleaders a memorable experience,” Board President Anthony Adams said.

The board will hold the 2021 organizational meeting, tax budget hearing and regular board meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.