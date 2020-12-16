William C. Gallaway

William C. Gallaway, 83, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:40 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born November 4, 1937, in Van Wert, the son of M. Carl and Flo (Williamson) Gallaway, who both preceded him in death. On August 10, 1968, he married the love of his life, Jeanne R. (Miller) Gallaway, who survives. Together, they shared 52 years of marriage.

Bill worked as an expediter for Motorola until his retirement. He had also worked for CUNA Mutual Insurance for a few years.

Bill was a member of American Legion Post 178 and the Van Wert Area Photography Club. He was a veteran of the United States Navy

Bill enjoyed keeping busy. He was always on the move and ready to help anyone in need. Photography was a very large aspect of Bill’s life, but most importantly he loved his wife and family.

Surviving are his wife, Jeanne; his children, Tami (Kirk Harmes) Gallaway of Phoenix, Arizona, Troy (Angela) Gallaway of Buda, Texas, Mark Gallaway, and Todd Nebel, and Tony Gallaway; two grandchildren, Corran and Jace Gallaway; a brother, Jerry (Sandra) Gallaway of Nashville, Tennessee; and a sister-in-law, Julia Gallaway of Van Wert.

Bill was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jody Gallaway; two brothers, Richard Gallaway and Leo Williamson; a sister, Marjorie Linser; and a special aunt, Rea Stripe.

In keeping with Bill’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.