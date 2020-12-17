Crestview announces basketball changes

Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — Crestview athletic director Matt Perkins has announced changes to the girls’ and boys’ basketball schedule.

Thursday’s junior varsity/varsity girls’ basketball game against Bluffton has been postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, January 5.

Friday’s junior varsity/varsity boys’ basketball game at Bluffton has been postponed and rescheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, December 21, and the December 23 game at Delphos St. John’s has been canceled.

The freshman game with Bluffton has been postponed and the two teams are looking for a make-up date.