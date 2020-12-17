Lancer wrestlers top Paulding, Montpelier

Van Wert independent sports

PAULDING – Lincolnview picked up two wrestling wins by defeating Paulding 42-18 and Montpelier 42-30 in a tri-match held Tuesday at Paulding High School. Lincolnview’s individual results are listed below.

Lincolnview 42 Paulding 18

106 – double void

113 – double void

120 – double void

126 – Joey Sawyer (LV) won by forfeit

132 – Tristan Taylor (LV) won by forfeit

138 – Dylan Hensley (LV) won by forfeit

145 – Dawson Lamb (PA) pinned Asher Hubble (LV)

152 – Brody Fisher (PA) pinned Jaden Hubble (LV)

160 – Alfonso Casiano (PA) won by forfeit

170 – Dylan Bowyer (LV) pinned Timmy Epplpe (PA)

182 – Joel Bill (LV) 13-6 decision over Cayden Breier (PA)

195 – Tyler Ulrey (LV) 8-6 decision over Dillon Shough (PA)

220 – Braxton Coil (LV) won by forfeit

285 – Louis Ulrey (LV) won by forfeit

Lincolnview 42 Montpelier 30

106 – double void

113 – Jacee Altaffer (MP) won by forfeit

120 – double void

126 – Joey Sawyer (LV) won by forfeit

132 – Tristan Taylor (MP) pinnes Makaya Crisenbery

145 – Kasche Bible (MP) pinned Asher Hubble (LV)

152 – Jaden Hubble (LV) pinned Ivan Nichols (MP)

160 – Winston Nichols (MP) won by forfeit

172 – Dylan Bowyer (LV) won by forfeit

182 – Joel Bill (LV) won by forfeit

195 – Gavin Wum (MP) pinned Tyler Ulrey (LV)

220 – Ethan Pontious (MP) pinned Braxton Coil (LV)

285 – Louis Ulrey (LV) pinned Ashtyn Mason (MP)

Lincolnview is scheduled to return to action on Tuesday, December 29, at the Parkway Holiday Invitational.