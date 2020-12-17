Lincolnview Board of Ed. talks COVID, finances and more

Lincolnview Junior High-High School Principal Brad Mendenhall provides an update on school activities during Thursday’s meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

COVID-19 related topics and finances took up a good chunk of Thursday night’s meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education.

During his report to the board, Superintendent Jeff Snyder said next Monday and Tuesday’s remote learning days will serve as a test run, in case the district is forced to switch to e-learning because of the coronavirus.

“We just felt that two days of practicing our remote learning, just in case we’d ever have to use it, which we don’t want to use, made sense,” Snyder said. “We also wanted to make sure if we ever had to go to remote learning that our students and parents can check the connectivity with their devices. We have received a grant to purchase additional hot spots, we have them in hand, and we’ve already given some out, and we’re going to see on Monday if we can get more out to people and Tuesday as well.”

Snyder also noted that an anticipated increase in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving hasn’t occurred at Lincolnview, adding that two students are currently out with the virus, 36 are in quarantine, and one staff member is affected.

The superintendent also noted that, due to the coronavirus, Lincolnview is in need of substitute teachers, custodians, cooks, and aides.

The board approved Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) sub-grant agreements with a combined value of nearly $25,000 with the Village of Venedocia and Jackson and Hoaglin townships, and Treasurer Troy Bowersock said the district is thankful to the village and townships for reaching out with those leftover funds.

“We’re using it for expenses that we normally don’t incur but we’re incurring them this year because of COVID,” Bowersock said.

Snyder talked about the proposed Fair School Funding Plan, which easily passed the Ohio House but is stalled in the Senate, and, like his counterparts at Crestview and Van Wert, he believes the legislation will die by the end of the year.

“I’m really hoping that this does not go away, I don’t think it’s going to go away,” Snyder said. “We do need a new funding model to make it advantageous to the schools in the state of Ohio.”

Snyder also said it’s the closest the state has come to a new school funding model in 25 years, and he noted Lincolnview hasn’t had an increase in state funding in over 15 years.

Lincolnview Elementary Principal Nita Meyer told the board that the fifth and sixth grade spelling bee will be held on Friday (today), adding that video of the music department’s winter concert will be posted soon on the school’s website.

During his report, Lincolnview Junior High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall said his school’s choir and band concerts can be viewed online, and he said, despite COVID-19, the Rivals United fundraising campaign with Lincolnview is on, but will be done virtually. Money raised during the annual event benefits the United Way of Van Wert County.

“It’s going to be fun to see some of the contests that they are going to have, the Crestview students and the Lincolnview students during the week, so stay tuned for that,” Mendenhall said.

Mendenhall also congratulated seventh grade spelling bee winner Gabby Thomas and eighth grade winner Lindsey Hatcher. Both will compete in the county spelling bee in February.

An anonymous donation of $2,000 for the Heritage Scholarship Fund was accepted, along with a $2,500 scholarship donation from the Cooper Family Foundation and $300 from Saint Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Van Wert for the needy student fund.

Board members accepted the resignation of Lincolnview Junior High and High School physical education teacher Brad Doidge. He’s retiring at the end of the school year after 32 years of service.

Brandon Amstutz was approved as junior high boys’ basketball volunteer coach and Matt Langdon and Ben Cowan were approved as unpaid volunteer assistant coaches for the Lincolnview Indoor Track Club.

The board also renewed membership with the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce for $347 and a membership renewal agreement with the Ohio School Boards Association for 2021 at a cost of $4,003.

Lori Snyder was appointed president pro-tem for the organizational meeting, which will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021, followed by the regular monthly board meeting.