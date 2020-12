Basketball scoreboard: Friday, Dec. 18

Van Wert independent sports

Here are scores from boys’ basketball games played on Friday night. A number of games around the area were postponed or canceled because of COVID-19.

WBL

Wapakoneta 51 Van Wert 39

Celina 49 Kenton 45

Ottawa-Glandorf 67 St. Marys Memorial 47

Shawnee 77 Defiance 43

NWC

Columbus Grove 47 Paulding 45

Lincolnview 56 Spencerville 48

GMC

Wayne Trace 62 Hicksville 43

MAC

Fort Recovery 51 Parkway 43

Marion Local 49 Coldwater 34

St. Henry 45 New Bremen 42

Versailles 68 New Knoxville 35

Non-conference

Kalida 60 Lima Central Catholic 47

Perry 83 Riverside 35

Temple Christian 39 Elgin 38