Friday Flashback: Cougars top Minster

Note: This week’s Friday Flashback takes us back to late December of the 2015-2016 high school season, when the Van Wert Cougars earned their first victory of the season. Below is the story as it appeared on the VW independent Sports page.

DAVE MOSIER/independent sports

It took seven tries, but the Van Wert Cougars finally won their first game of the season, outlasting the Minster Wildcats 51-47 in a non-conference game played Wednesday evening in the Cougars’ Den.

Colin Smith (10) goes up for a layup during Wednesday’s game against Minster. The Cougars earned their first win, 51-47, against the Wildcats. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

The Cougars had three players in double figures, led by Colin Smith’s 19 points. Josh Braun added 13 points for Van Wert, while Jacoby Kelly scored 11 points. Minster’s Jacob Stechschulte was the game’s top scorer, with 21 points, while Bryce Schmiesing added 11 points for the Wildcats.

The Cougars shot well from three-point range, knocking down 7 of 13 (53.8 percent), while making 17 of 36 field goal attempts overall (47.2 percent). Van Wert was 10 of 14 (71.4 percent) from the free throw line.

The Cougars’ defense also held Minster to 33.9 percent shooting from the field (19 of 56). The Wildcats connected on just 5 of 18 three-point attempts (27.8 percent). Minster was also subpar at the line, making just 4 of 9 attempts (44.4 percent).

The Wildcats had the edge in rebounding, though, 26-22, and also had fewer turnovers (9-5) than Van Wert.

Minster actually led by a basket after one quarter, 13-11, but the Cougars went on a 15-11 run in the second period to lead 26-24 at the half. Van Wert outscored the Wildcats 16-11 in the third quarter to go up by seven points, 42-35, heading into the final stanza.

Minster rallied at the end, outscoring the Cougars 12-9, but Van Wert held on, hitting 6 of 9 free throws down the stretch, while also getting a trey from Braun to secure the victory.

The Cougars are now 1-6 on the year, while Minster falls to 3-5 overall.

The Van Wert junior varsity team wasn’t as lucky as it lost to Minster 53-41. Isaac Schmiesing led the Wildcat JVs with 19 points, while Drew Bagley had 13 points and Blake Henry added 11 points for the Cougar JVs, who are now 4-3 on the year.

Also Wednesday, the Lincolnview girls lost 49-34 to Delphos Jefferson in the finals of the Chatt Insurance Holliday Tournament held at Parkway High School.

The game seesawed back and forth, with the Lady Lancers taking a 14-point lead in the first quarter, 24-10, but losing that advantage, and more, in the second stanza when Jefferson outscored the Lancers 21-2 to take a five-point lead, 31-26, at the half.

Lincolnview continued its spell of cold shooting in the second half, scoring just eight points versus the Lady Jeffcats’ 18 points.

Macy Wallace led Delphos with 14 points, while Sarah Miller added 10 points and Mackenzie Hammons scored 9 for Jefferson. Maddie Gorman led Lincoln view with 12 points, while Alena Looser added 8.