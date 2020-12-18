VW girls hoops, wrestling teams fall

Van Wert independent sports

Girls basketball

Wapakoneta 51 Van Wert 50

WAPAKONETA — A big fourth quarter rally came up just short, as Van Wert fell to Wapakoneta 51-50 on Thursday night.

The Lady Cougars started the final period trailing 42-33, then outscored the hosts 17-9, but the final shot by Van Wert was no good. Sofi Houg scored nine of her game-high 19 points in the quarter, and Carlee Young, Kyra Welch and Jaylyn Rickard each finished with nine points for Van Wert.

Wapakoneta, which led 18-9 after the first quarter and 32-21 at halftime, had two players finish in double figures – Katie Lisi with 13 and Nikane Ambos with 11.

Van Wert (4-3, 2-1 WBL) is scheduled to play at Delphos St. John’s on Monday.

Wrestling

Wapakoneta 60 Van Wert 12

At Van Wert High School, Wapakoneta dominated Van Wert 60-12 in a Western Buckeye League dual match. Results are listed below.

145- Bradley Hicks (W) pinned Jordan Rawlins (VW) :13

152- Corbin Mitchell (W) pinned James Smith (VW) 1:22

160- Jacob Schlesselman (W) won 9-3 over Macein Bigham

170- Jace Knous (W) pinned Caleb Bledsoe (VW) 1:29

182- Jayden Rampulla (W) pinned Morgein Bigham (VW) 3:04

195- Ean Kramer (W) won by forfeit

220- Turner Witten (VW) won by forfeit

285- Cael Rosterfer (W) pinned Spencer Blue (VW) 1:30

106- double void

113- Colin Mellot (W) won by forfeit

120- Bryce Knapke (W) pinned Ashton Baer (VW) 3:03

126- Killian Sudduth (VW) pinned Nate Roa (W) 2:49

132- Gavin Hall (W) won 9-6 over Keaton Sudduth (VW)

138- Reese Schnarre (W) pinned Xavier Leal (VW) 3:49

The Cougars are scheduled to wrestle at a five-team invitational at Galion High School on Saturday.