Elks adopt Angel Tree Project children

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, has again adopted children this year from the Angel Tree Project to help make their Christmas a little brighter.

Shown are wrapped presents waiting to be delivered to local children by the Elks Christmas Sharing Tree Committee. Elks photo

Tags are first placed on the lodge Christmas Sharing Tree, which contains items needed for the kids. Members of the lodge then take the tags from the tree, buy and wrap the items, and bring them back to the lodge. After items are brought to the lodge, members of the Christmas Sharing Tree Committee then deliver the packages to the location before Christmas.

This has been a project of the local lodge for several years and lodge members look forward to the Sharing Tree being put up. By participating in this project, Van Wert Elks are able to show the community that Elks Care — Elks Share.