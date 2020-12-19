Local Moose lodge donates to United Way

VW independent/submitted information

Christmas arrived early for the United Way of Van Wert County, which recently received a very generous donation in the amount of $1,623 from Brent Agler and Van Wert Moose Lodge 1320.

Shown are United Way Administrative Assistant Darcy Vaske (left) and Brent Agler, administrator of Van Wert Moose Lodge 1320. United Way photo

The donation enables the United Way to continue to fund local agencies and programs that give people hope for the future and a hand up during a difficult time.

The United Way of Van Wert County thanks Agler and Van Wert Moose Lodge 1320 for their generous donation, which makes a direct impact on the lives of many people in the Van Wert community.