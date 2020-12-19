Saturday night baskeball scoreboard

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores from area boys’ high school basketball games played on Saturday. All games are non-conference games.

Anna 66 Minster 52

Bath 65 Liberty-Benton 60

Columbus Grove 58 Patrick Henry 48

Cory-Rawson 38 Ada 36 (OT)

Fort Recovery 46 Ansonia 39

Kalida 71 Spencerville 44

Ottawa-Glandorf 57 Archbold 36

Ottoville 69 Toledo Christian 66 (OT)

Paulding 58 Miller City 50

Shawnee 64 Marion Local 33

St. Marys Memorial 54 Parkway 38

Upper Scioto Valley 66 Kenton 59

Wayne Trace 52 Van Wert 49