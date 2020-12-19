Saturday night baskeball scoreboard
Here are final scores from area boys’ high school basketball games played on Saturday. All games are non-conference games.
Anna 66 Minster 52
Bath 65 Liberty-Benton 60
Columbus Grove 58 Patrick Henry 48
Cory-Rawson 38 Ada 36 (OT)
Fort Recovery 46 Ansonia 39
Kalida 71 Spencerville 44
Ottawa-Glandorf 57 Archbold 36
Ottoville 69 Toledo Christian 66 (OT)
Paulding 58 Miller City 50
Shawnee 64 Marion Local 33
St. Marys Memorial 54 Parkway 38
Upper Scioto Valley 66 Kenton 59
Wayne Trace 52 Van Wert 49
POSTED: 12/19/20 at 9:46 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports