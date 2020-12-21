Van Wert, Lincolnview bowling roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert 2457 Shawnee 1996 (girls)

Van Wert enjoyed a season team-high series and improved to 4-1 (4-0 WBL) with a 2457-1996 win over Shawnee at 20th Century Lanes on Saturday.

In the first game Ryleigh Hanicq rolled a 225, followed by Makenna Nagel (179) and Lorrie Decker (169), and the Lady Cougars went on to finish with a season high 870 series.

The second game saw Decker and Junior Ashley Brown carry the load with Decker rolling a 192 game and Brown scoring 162 game. The team continued to score well in the Bakers by scoring a 209 game in the second baker game.

Shawnee 2480 Van Wert 2426 (boys)

The Cougars Boys team fell in a close match with the Shawnee Indians 2480-2426 on Saturday.

Entering the final baker game Van Wert had a slim lead over Shawnee, but could not get the carry needed for the win.

Senior Aidyn Sidle had games of 189 and 182 for a two-game series of 371. Senior Ian Ellis had a solid second game of 208 and finished with a 336 series.

Van Wert will travel to St. Marys on Monday.

Celina 1581 Lincolnview 1134 (girls)

At Plaza Lanes, Lincolnview fell to Celina 1581-1134 on Saturday.

Kartrina Behrens led the Lancers with a 123-136-259 series, while Micayla Harp rolled a 136-93-236 series. Brice Pruden finished with a 107-118-225 series, followed by Melody Gorman (108-106-214) and Lily Price (109-98-207).

Celina’s top bowler was Madison Harden, who finished with a 183-166-349 series.

Celina 1692 Lincolnview 1521

Led by Isaac Garrett’s 202-231-433 series, Celina finished a sweep of the Lancers with a 1692-1521 series at Plaza Lanes.

Lincolnview paced by Warren Mason’s 229-156-385 series, and Justin Braun booked a 183-180-363 series, followed by James Reinhart (127-111-258), Preston Bugh (121-115-236), Adam Berryman (164) and Alex Wyatt (115).

Lincolnview will return to action on Monday, December 28, against Van Wert at Olympic Lanes.