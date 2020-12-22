1st UM plans virtual Christmas Eve service

VW independent/submitted information

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Christmas Eve services at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert will be held online only.

There will be two services available for viewing the night of Christmas Eve. A family Christmas Eve service will be held at 5 p.m. featuring families reading the Christmas story, along with family members providing Christmas music on piano, guitar, and singing, as well as many other surprises. This is a special service being produced professionally in advance and then aired at 5 p.m.

The sanctuary of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert is all decked out for the Christmas holidays. photo provided

The traditional candlelight service will be produced in advance and aired at 10 p.m. It is entitled “The Songs of Bethlehem” and is a compilation of lessons and carols created by K. Lee Scott. Pastor Chris Farmer and Demond Johnson will be reading scripture surrounding the Christmas story, interspersed with music of all kinds and styles. A vocal octet of skilled singers, organ, keyboard (harp), flute, and brass ensemble will provide the music, which includes original compositions, as well as traditional Christmas carols. The service was designed and coordinated by Chancel Choir Director and Director of First Impressions and Worship Arts Paul Hoverman.

To find the services online, log onto www.vanwertfirst.net and click on the movie camera found on the home page. Then click on the service to be watched. Christmas Eve services will be available online beginning at 5 and 10 p.m. that day.