Crime Stoppers: Help sought to ID thieves

VW independent/submitted information

Crime Stoppers will pay people cash for information if it will help the Van Wert Police Department solve its investigation of a theft that occurred at the Van Wert Walmart.

On Friday, December 4, a female wearing a black jacket and blue jeans, with a tattoo above her left eye, and a male wearing a gray-colored Champion sweatshirt with black sweatpants attempted to leave the Van Wert Walmart Supercenter with unpaid merchandise. Both fled in a newer greenish colored vehicle. The Van Wert Police Department is asking for assistance in helping to identify these two individuals (see photos below).

Those with any information about this crime can call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). Those with information will not have to give their name or reveal their identity. If the information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 to the information provider.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!