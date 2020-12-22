Hoops: Knights beat Bluffon, VW girls fall

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview 63 Bluffton 50 (boys)

BLUFFTON — Balanced scoring helped boost Crestview to a 63-50 Northwest Conference win over Bluffton on Monday night.

Ohio State signee Kalen Etzler led the way with 14 points and 18 rebounds, while JJ Ward and Carson Kreischer each added 12 points for the Knights. In addition, Nathan Lichtle added nine points and Carson Hunter chipped in with seven points.

Crestview (5-2, 1-1 NWC) jumped out to a 21-17 first quarter lead, with Kreischer scoring six points in the period and Etzler and Ward each adding five. Etzler and Lichtle each added six points in the second quarter, and the Knights enjoyed a comfortable 38-23 halftime lead.

Bluffton outscored the visitors 13-7 in the third quarter to cut the lead to 45-36, with Nate Schaadt scoring seven of his nine points in the period. Trey Boblitt led the Pirates with 13 points, including a pair of treys in the first and fourth quarters.

The Knights will return to action January 2, at home against Tinora.

Delphos St. John’s 46 Van Wert 42 (girls)

DELPHOS — The second quarter was the difference, as Delphos St. John’s defeated Van Wert 46-42 on Monday night.

The Cougars led 14-10 after the first period, but the Blue Jays outscored the visitors 17-4 in the second stanza to take a 27-18 lead into halftime. Van Wert responded with a 14-8 scoring advantage in the third quarter and trailed by just three, 35-32 entering the final period.

Van Wert’s Sofi Houg led all scorers with 21 points, with 18 of those coming in the second half, including 11 in the third quarter. Kyra Welch scored eight points in the first half and went on to finish with 10.

Paige Gaynier led Delphos St. John’s (4-4) with 18 points.

Van Wert is scheduled to host Delphos Jefferson on Tuesday, December 29, and the Blue Jays are slated to host Lima Central Catholic the following night.