The Marsh recognizes ‘hero’ staff workers

In order for everything to run smoothly at The Marsh Foundation, there must be staff on hand around the clock. The children placed in The Marsh’s care rely on the family teachers and other residential staff to be there all day, every day. It can be a daunting task to ensure all shifts are covered during the holiday season of a normal year.

During a global pandemic, this becomes even more challenging, and even more critical.

“Much like healthcare workers, our staff have stepped up to the challenge and been here every day to care for the children that need them,” said Elizabeth Truxell, residential consultant. “Not only is this recognized by those in administration, but also our referral sources and families.

“Thank you’ doesn’t seem like enough,” she added. We are blessed to have our own heroes right here on campus.”

Not only are staff present, and shifts are covered, but they have also done much more.

“During the pandemic, the staff have gone above and beyond to keep our youth safe,” Truxell noted. “They use all safety precautions during family visits, work extra hours as needed and are cognizant of their actions and where they go outside of work.”

This dedication has not gone unnoticed and is appreciated immensely.