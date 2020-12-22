Van Wert bowlers split with St. Marys

Van Wert independent sports

ST. MARYS — Van Wert is alone in first place in the Western Buckeye League bowling race after defeating St. Marys Memorial 2346-2198 at Varsity Lanes on Monday.

The senior Duo of Hanna Say and Lorrie Decker set the tone in the first game, with Say rolling a 164 game and Decker rolling a 202. In the second game, sophomore Makenna Nagel led the Cougars with a 189 game, Decker had a 188 game and Sophmore Ryleigh Hanicq chipped in with a 160 game.

St. Marys made a strong push in the first Baker game to get back in the match, but the Cougars fought back to win the next four Baker games, with everyone contributing to the win.

The win improved Van Wert’s record to 5-1 (5-0 WBL).

On the boys’ side, the Roughriders posted a 2523-2279 victory.

Van Wert senior Aidyn Sidle rolled a 213 game, which was the high game of all bowlers on the night and Logan Goodwin chipped in with a 167 game and in the second game, senior Ian Ellis was the high game for the Cougars and Noah Spector added a 161 game.