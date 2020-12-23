Carl Eugene Reid

Carl Eugene Reid, 88, of Gilbert, Arizona, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 13, 2020.

He was born November 7, 1932, in Van Wert, the son of Walter and Virginia Reid, who both preceded him in death. On April 19, 1952, he was united in marriage to the former Darlene Mary Jones, who survives in Gilbert, Arizona.

Also surviving are five children, Kim (Don) Davis, Cliff Reid, Kelly (Lou Ann) Reid, Kevin (Denise Maldonado) Reid, and Julie (Tom Rolinger); 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Colleen (Linden) Krouskop of Van Wert.

In 1963, a daughter, Mary Darlene, preceded Carl in death, as well as three brothers and one sister.

Carl worked and retired from Holsum Bakery after 37 years. He worked there because he needed the dough.

Per his request, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.