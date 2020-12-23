Legion Riders donation…

The American Legion Riders Post 178 and Synergy Learning Center have teamed up to make a donation of over 50 grocery store gift cards for Synergy students’ families. With students being home for the winter break, as well as the added expense of Christmas dinner, this donation comes at a time of need for Synergy families. Michele Bird (second from right), a teacher at Synergy, recognized the need after talking to several students. She sought a donation from the Legion Riders and they all were more than happy to approve the donation. photo provided