Sherman Richard Barker

Sherman Richard Barker, 80, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born February 23, 1940, in Haviland, a son of Elijah O. and Mildred (Hartzog) Barker, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his siblings, Robert (Penny) Barker and Roger (Beth) Barker, both of Van Wert. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by siblings Carl Barker, Dorothy (Bob) Webb, Gerald Barker, Helen Doyle. Phyllis Barker, Margie Neeley, and Harry Barker.

Sherman loved bingo, watching Westerns, rides in the car, and spending time with the family. He was “king” of blowing kisses at the Manor.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, December 28, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Blue Creek Cemetery in Paulding County.

Visitation at the funeral home will be held an hour prior to services on Monday.

The family would like memorials to be directed to the Van Wert Manor Activity Fund in recognition of the care he was given while at the Manor.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.