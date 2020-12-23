State agencies ask Ohioans to drive safely

Submitted information

COLUMBUS –As the year-end holiday period officially gets underway on Wednesday, AAA, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are urging Ohioans to drive carefully this holiday season.

After 11 straight years of year-end holiday travel growth, AAA is predicting a 30-percent drop in the number of Ohioans traveling during the 12-day year-end holiday travel period, which runs from December 23 through January 3, 2021.

While public health concerns over COVID-19 are keeping nearly three-fourths of Ohioans home this holiday, 96 percent of those who do travel will be driving to their destination.

While ODOT works to accommodate the anticipated increase in motorists on Ohio’s roads by removing as many work zones as possible, travelers will still encounter orange barrels in locations like I-75 in Cincinnati and Toledo and I-70/71 in downtown Columbus. Drivers should pay extra attention while driving through work zones and allow additional time to reach your destination. You can find real-time travel information at OHGO.com.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to buckle up, never drive impaired and always follow traffic laws. Last year during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday weekends, there were 12 fatal crashes that killed 16 people on Ohio’s roadways. Seven of those fatalities were the result of an impaired driver and nine were unbuckled. Troopers will have an increased presence on Ohio’s roadways to promote a safe holiday season.