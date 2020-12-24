Man gets prison for car theft, vandalism

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Four people appeared for criminal hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week.

Timothy Allerton, 41, of Berrien Springs, Michigan, was sentenced to 15 months in prison on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; 12 months in prison on a charge of breaking and entering, a felony of the fifth degree; and 15 months in prison on one count of vandalism, a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield gave Allerton credit for 130 days already served and ordered the three sentences to run at the same time.

Allerton must also pay restitution in the amount of $1,000 to Saunders Theatres LLC.

Andrew Thomas, 39, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. Sentenced will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Two people also appeared for hearings on bond violation charges.

Eliza Shaner, 20, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her unsecured personal surety bond by failing to report to probation and by having a positive drug test. A $10,000 cash bond was set in the case and a telephone pretrial conference was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Adam Purdy, 43, of Delphos, admitted violating his surety bond and treatment in lieu of conviction program by failing to provide a proper address, failing to report to probation, and failure to comply with his assessment and treatment conditions. A $5,000 cash bond was set and a new hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday, December 28.