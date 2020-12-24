Richard Eugene Evans

Richard Eugene Evans, 90, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:26 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo following a brief illness. He was a very devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Richard was born June 3, 1930, in Middle Point, the son of Russell Thomas Evans and Alice Irene (Kohn) Evans Miller, who both preceded him in death. On January 8, 1950, he married the love of his life and childhood sweetheart, Elizabeth Mae (Pollock) Evans, who survives. Together, they shared 70 years of marriage.

Surviving Richard are his wife, Elizabeth; his two daughters, Laura (Major James) Jones of Van Wert and Sarah (Jeffrey) Tackett of Defiance; and half-brother, Thomas J. (Elaine) Evans of Delphos. His grandchildren include Ashley (Josh) Smidt of Grand Island, Nebraska; Derek (Rebeka) Jones of Wichita, Kansas; Melissa Bloomfield of Van Wert, Adam (Shannan) Bates of Defiance, Evan Bates of Defiance, Anna Tackett of Defiance, Mackenzie Jones of Van Wert, and Emma Tackett of Defiance; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Also preceding him in death was his beloved brother and sister-in-law, William R. and Shelia L. (Brumback) Evans of Findlay.

Richard was a 1948 graduate of Middle Point High School, where he played many years of basketball. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After honorable discharge, he attended and graduated from The Ohio State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in finance. Richard worked in the financial sector for a few years and later worked for, and retired from, Aeroquip Corporation, now Eaton, in 1995 after 37 years of service. He served as plant manager of the plant near Atlanta, Georgia, was production control manager of the Van Wert plant, and was branch plant operations manager for many years.

Dick was a volunteer Boy Scout leader and a member of First Presbyterian Church. He loved animals, raising horses, and enjoyed attending with family various horse shows and harness racing at the Ohio State Fair and Van Wert County fairs over the years. During his retirement years, he and Elizabeth enjoyed traveling, nearly reaching all 50 states, wintering in Florida, and attending many Air Force reunions.

Dick was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed attending many Van Wert Civic Theatre and Niswonger Performing Arts Center events supporting the arts. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and attending sporting and performing arts events of his children and grandchildren over the years. He had an excellent memory and loved retelling detailed stories of his childhood and life experiences. Dick loved his wife, children, and grandchildren very much and was very proud of them all.

A private funeral service for his family is planned and burial to follow in Ridge Cemetery near Middle Point, with the Rev. O. Douglas Tackett presiding. A video recording of Richard’s services will be available at www.Alspachgearhart.com.

Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, charitable memorial contributions may be given in Richard’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice.

All arrangements are being handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Wert.

