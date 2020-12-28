Animal shelter donation…

Bee Gee Realty & Auctioneers has pledged $1,500 to the Van Wert County Humane Society’s capital campaign. Shown (front row, from the left) are Humane Society board members Aimee Bassett and Deb Sealscott and realtors Kristi Gamble and Amy Johns; (back row) realtors DD Strickler, Dale Butler, Bill Moore, and Rob Gamble. Others interested in contributing to the Humane Society’s plans to construct a new animal shelter/adoption center can contact Michelle White, capital campaign chairperson, at ​michwhite66@gmail.com​. Humane Society photo