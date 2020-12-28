Bowling: Van Wert sweeps Lincolnview

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert enjoyed a bowling sweep of Lincolnview at Olympic Lanes on Monday, with the Cougars posting a 1711-1456 win over the Lancers, while the Lady Cougars won handily, 1581-975.

Aidyn Sidle led Van Wert with a 187-202-389 series and was followed closely by Ian Ellis, who bowled a 179-199-378 series for the Cougars. Jacob Place enjoyed a 160-180-340 series, followed by Taylor Springer (112-204-316) and Logan Goodwin (138-150-288).

The Lancers were led by Justin Braun and his 201-142-343 series, and James Reinhart rolled a 145-160-305 series. Preston Bugh bowled a 136-147-283 series, followed by Alex Wyatt (123-145-268) and Adam Berryman (123-134-257).

Ryleigh Hanicq led the Lady Cougars with a 223-163-386 series, followed by Lorrie Decker (184-169-353), Hanna Say (134-166-300), Tiarra Rhodes (101-191-292) and Anna Cassidy (112-138-250).

Katrina Behrens topped Lincolnview bowlers with a 116-144-260 series, while Brice Pruden rolled a 125-111-236 series. Jenna Corzine (85-85-170), Lily Price (78-86-164) and Danni Piske (58-87-145) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Lancers.

Van Wert is slated to host host Ottawa-Glandorf on Monday, and Lincolnview is scheduled to face Lima Perry on January 9.