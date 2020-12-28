On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. Please note the schedule is subject to change because of COVID-19.
WKSD
Monday, December 28 – Hicksville at Antwerp
Wednesday – December 30 – Woodlan (IN) at Wayne Trace
Saturday, January 2 – Tinora at Crestview
WERT
Monday, December 28 – Van Wert at Defiance
POSTED: 12/28/20 at 4:52 am. FILED UNDER: Sports