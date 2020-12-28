Random Thoughts: Browns & bowl games

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around the Cleveland Browns and the college football bowl season.

The Browns

I’m going to whine for a bit and fellow Browns fans in this area should understand where I’m coming from.

It’s tough being a Browns fan. Nothing ever seems to come easy.

Before Sunday’s loss to the Jets, the Browns had something like an 89 percent chance of making the playoffs. However, thanks to COVID-19 and other injuries, those chances took a significant hit.

Now, the Browns need to beat Pittsburgh, something that hasn’t exactly been an easy thing for this franchise to do.

The Jets game

Everything that could go wrong for the Browns did, yet they had a legit chance to win late in the fourth quarter. It just wasn’t meant to be.

It’s sad thinking a 10-6 team could be sitting at home for the playoffs, but it’s a real possibility.

PAT

In any game where a team is struggling, every mistake is magnified and that includes a missed extra point.

The Browns had just cut it to 20-16 with plenty of time left, but Cody Parkey missed the PAT, which would come back to haunt the team later. Had the extra point been good, the Browns could have lined up for a field goal later, with a shot to win in overtime.

As I said before, nothing seems to come easy.

Ohio State/Clemson

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney isn’t exactly making any friends among Ohio State fans.

He’s continued to publicly question if the 6-0 Buckeyes belong in the College Football playoff and he voted OSU No. 11 in the most recent Coaches Poll.

The Coaches Poll vote seems a little odd but let’s face it – if Ohio State was 10-1 and Clemson was 6-0, every single Buckeye fan would question if the Tigers belong in the playoff. If you don’t think so, you’re only fooling yourself.

In other words, his comments are much ado about nothing.

OSU

Does Ohio State truly belong in the playoff?

As a Buckeye fan, I still wonder if they do but my next question is, what other teams that aren’t in are better?

Also, if Ohio State played a full schedule that was laid out, would they still be undefeated? I have to believe the answer is yes and at full strength, the Buckeyes are probably one of the top four teams in the country.

Coastal Carolina

With all due respect, Coastal Carolina took one on the chin in more ways than one.

The Chanticleers entered the Cure Bowl 11-0, grumbling about not making the College Football Playoff. It was a great chance for Coastal Carolina to show the nation that the playoff committee was wrong.

As it turns out, the committee was right. Instead of dominating the game like some people thought they would, they lost to Liberty 37-34. Now, Liberty is a very good football team, as is Coastal Carolina. But both are closer to mid-major status, not major Division I status.

Check out Jeff Sagarin’s college football rankings, which I believe are far more accurate than any other poll, and look where they have both teams ranked. Keep scrolling, you won’t find one until No. 48 and the other at No. 79.

More Sagarin ratings

Sagarin’s top 10 – Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Iowa and Iowa State.

He uses an interesting formula. You can check it out and his full rankings at http://sagarin.com/sports/cfsend.htm.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thvwindependent.com.