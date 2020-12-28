Treece scores 44, but VW falls in 2 OTs

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

COLUMBUS GROVE — Owen Treece scored a school record 44 points but it wasn’t enough, as Van Wert dropped a 65-61 double overtime heartbreaker to Columbus Grove on Monday night.

The 5-11 senior guard also topped the 1,000 career point mark with a layup at the 3:55 mark in the third quarter.

“He’s just an all around awesome kid and he’s the catalyst of our team,” Van Wert head coach Ben Laudick said. “He’s the engine that makes us go and I could kind of tell today that he had a different focus. He’s going to will our young pups to get better and he was positive in our locker room, telling them to get their heads up.”

Owen Treece fires up a three-point attempt against Columbus Grove. He finished with a school record 44 points. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

The two teams found themselves tied 51-51 at end of four quarters and 59-59 after the first overtime, with Treece scoring all eight of Van Wert’s points in the extra stanza, including two treys and a bucket. However, the Bulldogs outscored Van Wert 8-2 in the second overtime, with Tayt Birnesser accounting for four of those points from the foul line. He finished with 29 points while teammate Blake Reynolds added 23, with 14 of those points coming in the fourth quarter and the extra sessions.

The Cougars had a chance to tie the game, but turned the ball over under the basket with 3.3 seconds left in the second overtime.

Despite the loss, Laudick said he believes his team is knocking on the door to success.

“We went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in northwest Ohio,” Laudick said. “I’m really proud of our guys effort and I know they’re hurting a little bit right now because we were one or two plays away and my message to them was just believing. I think they do and our coaching staff believes in them 100 percent as well.”

Van Wert trailed 16-13 after the first quarter then led 26-25 at halftime. Treece scored 20 points in the first half, while Birnesser accounted for 13 of his team’s points. Van Wert held a two-point lead, 42-40, after three quarters, with Treece adding 11 more points, while Birnesser and freshmen Bo Birnesser combined for 13 of Columbus Grove’s 15 points in the period.

A deep triple by the elder Birnesser gave Columbus Grove (5-1) a 47-43 lead with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter, but the Cougars were able to eventually take a 51-49 lead on a trey by Nate Jackson and a free throw by Garett Gunter. However, Reynolds hit a pair of foul shots with 12.4 seconds left to tie the game 51-51 and force overtime.

When the dust settled, Columbus Grove converted 15-of-21 free throws, compared to 7-of-10 by Van Wert. The Bulldogs also enjoyed a 28-24 rebounding advantage, while Van Wert had just 11 turnovers, compared to 16 by Columbus Grove.

“We’re trending in the right directon,” Laudick said. “It’s not the results we want but I’m happy with the way we’re heading.”

Van Wert (0-5) is scheduled to play at Defiance on Monday.

Scoring summary

Col. Grove 16 9 15 11 8 6 – 65

Van Wert 13 13 16 9 8 2 – 61

Columbus Grove: Bo Birnesser 2-1-7; Blake Reynolds 7-9-23; Tayt Birnesser 10-5-29; Ethan Halker 2-0-4; Brayden Bellman 1-0-2

Van Wert: Ethan Brown 2-0-4; Owen Treece 17-5-44; Garett Gunter 0-2-2; Ty Jackson 1-0-2; Aidan Pratt 2-0-4; Nate Jackson 1-0-3

JV: Van Wert 39-23